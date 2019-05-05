University of South Carolina gets 180K+ rare comic books

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Superman, Wonder Woman, Iron Man and Thor are all together at last.

The University of South Carolina Libraries, in a press release, says it has received a gift of more than 180,000 comic books and related materials from lifelong collector Gary Lee Watson.

Now known as one of the largest comic book collections in the U.S., the collection includes a variety of materials including: 143,000 unique comic books, 20,000 magazines, 15,000 paperbacks and much more.

WIS-TV reports the collection will begin to be cataloged and processed for research and classroom purposes at the university.

School officials say an exhibit at the library will be on display starting Aug. 29.

___

Information from: WIS-TV, http://www.wistv.com