University of Nebraska wins $92M grant from US military

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska has won a $92 million grant from the U.S. military.

Officials said Wednesday that five-year grant is the biggest research grant in the university system's history and is an affirmation of the work already done by the university system's National Strategic Research Institute.

System spokeswoman Melissa Lee says the award is more of a contract extension than a typical research grant. It extends the $84 million grant the system was awarded by the military in 2012.

The National Strategic Research Institute has worked several projects, including improving a vaccine for the poison ricin; developing vaccines for anthrax and other diseases; improving metals on military vehicles; the psychology of terrorist groups; and using laser technology to find explosives.