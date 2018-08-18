University of Nebraska research lab to study dog behavior

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Dog lovers can seek insight into their beloved pooch's behavior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's new research lab.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Canine Cognition and Human Interaction Lab will open for its first round of studies this fall. Pet owners can enroll dogs to have researchers study their behavior and decision-making.

The research focuses on dog's cognition, psychology and interaction with humans. Cognition data will be helpful for training service or police dogs. Other research will show the pet's impact on human behavior, such as stress.

Associate Psychology Professor Jeffrey Stevens created the program. He says he's interested in a dog's patience and if they can control temptations.

About 150 dogs have already been enrolled in the program. There's unlimited space with no applicant limit.

___

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com