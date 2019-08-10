University of Michigan installing locks for security push

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan will install locks on all classroom and lab doors inside a building where reports of an active shooter triggered campus-wide panic last spring.

The active shooter alert occurred in March when a sorority held an event featuring balloon popping at the same time as a vigil nearby for victims of the deadly New Zealand mosque shooting s.

The university said Wednesday that the changes at Mason Hall will help university faculty, staff and students facilitate a faster lockdown in the case of an emergency.

MLive reports that the installation is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

The project is expected to give the university a better idea of what types of locks are needed inside some of the campus' more historic buildings.

