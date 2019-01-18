University of Colorado announces $4B fundraising campaign

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The University of Colorado has announced its most ambitious fundraising campaign with the goal of raising $4 billion.

The university has already raised more than $2 billion in the quiet phase of the campaign, which has been ongoing since late 2013. University officials say they have now made the campaign public to hit the $4 billion mark, which could happen in the next three to five years.

The Daily Camera reports that the campaign, called "Essential CU," more than doubles its two most recent predecessors in 2013 and 2003.

Money from the new campaign will support academic, research and public service activities on the four campuses.

CU President Bruce Benson says the money could support any number of things, including the endowment, scholarships, endowed chairs, research and buildings.

