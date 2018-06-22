University of Central Oklahoma President Don Betz to retire

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — The president of the University of Central Oklahoma says he plans to retire next year.

Don Betz announced Friday he will step down as UCO's president on June 30, 2019. The 73-year-old Betz was named UCO's 20th president in June 2011.

The Regional University System of Oklahoma Board of Regents will select Betz's successor. Betz says in a statement he is confident that the board will choose a president capable of leading the university.

A university biography of Betz says he has been involved in higher education for more than 45 years. He formerly served as president of Oklahoma's Northeastern State University in Tahlequah and Chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

UCO is in Edmond, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City.