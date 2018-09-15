University of Arkansas to sell land to homeless nonprofit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The University of Arkansas plans to sell to a nonprofit homeless support group undeveloped land adjacent to university property where up to 100 homeless people were forced to leave in recent weeks.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the UA Board of Trustees voted Friday to sell 4.69 acres to Serve NWA for $72,571.

Serve NWA has previously outlined plans for shelters on the land as part of its "proposed alternative living for homeless persons."

The land is next to 52 acres where homeless people had lived in camps until being evicted earlier this month.

UA police cited rising crime — including the beating death of a man — as one reason to break up the homeless camps.

Trustees also approved a minimum sale price of $833,000 for the 52 acres to an as yet unidentified buyer.

