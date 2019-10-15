University holds Indigenous Peoples Day events Tuesday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The University of Vermont is inviting community members to an Indigenous Peoples Day ceremony.

The daylong event, which includes a celebration and education, takes place Tuesday, the day after Vermont's first official Indigenous Peoples Day, at locations around campus.

Organizers say there will be ceremony with Abenaki chiefs and elders, workshops and panel discussions on Abenaki spirituality and history; a tour of the Fleming Museum of Art's Native American Collection and more.

A full schedule of events can be found online at go.uvm.edu/uvmipd

A handful of states, including Vermont, celebrated their first Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday as part of a trend to move away from a day honoring Christopher Columbus.