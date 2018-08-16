University commemorates students who found love in elevator

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple University is honoring the 45-year relationship sparked in an elevator at the Philadelphia college campus in 1972 with a brand new plaque.

During move-in day on Sept. 6, 1972, Sharyn Rubin and Eric Schlesinger briefly met while she was moving in, and he was operating a dorm building elevator. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Rubin formally introduced herself a few days later at a college mixer, walking up to Schlesinger and saying "Hi, Mr. Elevator man."

The quote is now affixed to the elevator where they met, which will be named for Shari Rubin Schlesinger formally on Friday.

Schlesinger died last year from colon cancer. The two were married for more than 42 years.

Eric Schlesinger says meeting his wife was "the most important thing that happened to me at Temple."

