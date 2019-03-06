University bans hard liquor from on-campus housing

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Lehigh University in Pennsylvania has announced a ban on hard liquor from on-campus housing as part of a crackdown on fraternities and sororities.

University officials announced the ban Tuesday as part of its 10-point "plan for Greek excellence."

Other points on the plan include requiring live-in graduate assistants at all fraternity and sorority houses, and the university hosting a student-run summit on Greek life to "demonstrate excellence and innovation."

The plan comes after several fraternities and sororities were placed on probation or otherwise sanctioned for hazing violations. There are 25 Greek life organizations on campus.

University Vice Provost for Student Affairs Ricardo Hall tells The (Allentown) Morning Call that some parts of the plan will start in the fall semester, while other parts will take two years to implement.