University at Albany opens an on-campus food pantry

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The University at Albany is becoming the latest college to open an on-campus food pantry.

The university is opening the pantry for students, faculty and staff on Wednesday at its campus center.

Food pantries are becoming more common on campuses. Advocates say many students have trouble getting enough to eat, threatening their academic success.

University at Albany officials say almost a third of the 1,800 students they surveyed said they were regularly skipping meals to stretch their food budget.

The school has more than 2,000 students coming from homes living on less than $25,000 a year.