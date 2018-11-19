Underclassmen propel Idaho past Bethesda 87-59

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Freshman Cameron Tyson sank half of his 10 shots from 3-point range and scored 21 and sophomore Scott Blakney added his first career double-double to propel Idaho to an 87-59 victory over Bethesda University on Sunday.

Tyson helped the Vandals (1-2) grab their first win of the season against the Flames, a California member of the National Christian College Athletic Association, by making 8 of 14 shots from the field. Blakney made all seven of his shots and recorded 17 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Geno West chipped in with 13 points and eight assists, while Trevon Allen contributed 12 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Ian Fox led Bethesda with 17 points, but he made just 2 of 7 from distance as the Flames shot 19 percent (5 of 26) from beyond the arc. Gabriel Lemon finished with 16 points and nine boards.

Bethesda is one of just three NCCAA teams who own a victory over a Division I program. The Flames beat Cal State Northridge during the 2016-17 season.