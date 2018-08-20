UW convocation to welcome new students

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming has a new way of welcoming new students.

The university will hold its first New Student Convocation on Aug. 28 during a ceremony in the Arena-Auditorium. All first-year and transfer students enrolled for the fall semester are invited.

The convocation will be led by UW President Laurie Nichols. There will be speakers and musical performances.

UW faculty members will also be present and will form a receiving line to greet students as they exit the arena.

Fall semester classes begin the following day on Aug. 29. Students will be able to move into UW residence halls starting on Aug. 25.