US draws fewer new foreign students for 3rd straight year

A new report finds that the number of foreign students coming to U.S. universities continued to decrease last year.

The annual report from the Institute of International Education found a 1% decrease in the number of newly enrolled international students in fall 2018 compared to the year before. It follows two previous years of decreases, which were the first downturns in more than a decade.

Some schools have blamed President Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric for driving students away, but the State Department says students are deterred by the high cost of college.

China continued to send more students than any other country, followed by India, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

Although fewer new students are coming, the study found that more are staying for temporary work after they graduate.