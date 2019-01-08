US consumer borrowing growth up $22.1 billion in November

This Nov. 29, 2018, photo shows credit card logos posted on a store's door in Philadelphia. On Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, the Federal Reserve releases its November report on consumer borrowing This Nov. 29, 2018, photo shows credit card logos posted on a store's door in Philadelphia. On Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, the Federal Reserve releases its November report on consumer borrowing Photo: Matt Rourke, AP Photo: Matt Rourke, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close US consumer borrowing growth up $22.1 billion in November 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans slowed their pace of borrowing slightly in November, but it still grew by a robust $22.1 billion. Solid auto and student loans offset some of the decline in the category that covers credit cards.

The Federal Reserve says that November's figure follows a $25 billion gain in October, which had been the biggest increase in 11 months. Economists had been forecasting more of a slowdown.

Borrowing for auto and student loans rose $17.4 billion in November, up from a gain of $15.6 billion in October.

Borrowing in the category that covers credit cards slowed to a $4.8 billion increase, down from the $9.3 billion advance seen in October. The November credit card gain was the smallest since borrowing in this category had actually fallen slightly in September.