UNR moves commencements indoors due to weather

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nasty weather has prompted the University of Nevada, Reno to move its commencement ceremonies indoors.

The school announced three days of graduation activities will be in the Lawlor Events Center Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Cold, wet weather is forecast through the weekend, with more than a foot (30 centimeters) of snow possible in the mountains west of Lake Tahoe.

UNR plans to confer 3,201 degrees — a record for a single semester.

Thursday's ceremony is for the College of Liberal Arts, Reynolds School of Journalism and Orvis School of Nursing.

Friday is College of Business, Division of Health Sciences, School of Medicine, College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources, School of Community Health Sciences and College of Education.

The Colleges of Engineering and Science wrap up the schedule on Saturday.