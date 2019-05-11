UMass hosts public forum on ticks, tick-borne disease

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — With tick season here, the University of Massachusetts Amherst is hosting a public forum on how to avoid Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses.

The forum is scheduled for Tuesday evening at UMass' Mount Ida campus in Newton.

Featured speakers include Stephen Rich, a professor and director of the university's tick-testing laboratory; Catherine Brown, the epidemiologist with the state Department of Public Health; and Larry Dapsis, an entomologist and coordinator of the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension's tick public education program.

Rich says the event is intended to bring some of the expertise found on the Amherst campus closer to Boston-area residents to learn about research updates, and to allow them to ask questions about best practices in identifying ticks and preventing disease.

The public event is free.