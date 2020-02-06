UMass Lowell and Navy yard sign 5-year educational agreement

KITTERY, Maine (AP) — A Maine naval shipyard and the University of Massachusetts Lowell have entered into an educational partnership to share technology and enhance student education.

The five-year agreement between Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, located in Kittery, Maine, and UMass was signed at a ceremony Tuesday, the Portsmouth Herald reported.

It will allow the Navy to make its scientific, engineering and technology assets and subject matter experts available to university faculty. In turn, the Navy is able to involve UMass Lowell faculty and students in innovative projects underway at the shipyard.

“The partnership allows us to work collaboratively with UMass Lowell and their unique facilities and talented people to address real-world technical challenges we see in a shipyard environment,” said shipyard commander, Capt. Daniel Ettlich.

The UMass Lowell provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, Joseph Hartman, said the agreement solidifies the growing partnership between the two institutions.