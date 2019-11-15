U of Vermont grad student’s arm burned in lab ‘flash fire’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The University of Vermont says a graduate student received burns to the arm in a flash fire that occurred when a vial broke and the chemical inside was exposed to the air.

UVM spokesman Enrique Corredera says the Friday morning incident that occurred inside an exhaust hood in a laboratory in Discovery Hall, one of the university’s science buildings.

The female graduate student, whose name not released, was taken to the hospital with burns to one arm. Her injuries are described as minor.

Burlington Fire Department Deputy Chief Aaron Collette says state hazardous materials officials have been called in.

There was no damage to the building. Classes in the building were cancelled for the day.

Corredera says the student was working with others to reorganize chemicals in the lab.