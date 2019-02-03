U of Illinois still in search of new chief diversity officer

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — The University of Illinois is extending its search for its first chief diversity officer after four finalists for the position didn't work out.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that Chancellor Robert Jones told search committee members last month that the goal is to make a decision by the end of the academic year in May. Jones originally hoped to hire someone for the job early this semester.

Jones told search committee members that it's critical the university find "the best possible person" to create the position and "support diversity efforts." He says "we cannot afford to get this wrong."

Jones says an executive search firm is finding new candidates. The chief diversity officer will oversee the new cabinet-level Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

