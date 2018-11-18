Tuscaloosa approves new 7-story housing project near stadium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A new multi-unit housing project near the University of Alabama campus is one step closer to reality.

The city council recently approved its construction with a 5-1 vote, The Tuscaloosa News reported.

Uncommon Tuscaloosa is projected to be a seven-story development about a block-and-a-half west of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The structure is expected to contain 296 bedrooms in 132 units.

No construction timeline was announced for the estimated $25 million to $30 million project.

Councilman Eddie Pugh cast the lone vote against the project. He said he was finding it increasingly difficult to support large projects in areas with aging infrastructure.

Efforts are ongoing to improve water flow issues in this area of Tuscaloosa, though no infrastructure improvement work has yet been funded, city officials said.

The development will cater to young professionals, empty nesters and college students, officials said.

CA Ventures of Chicago sought to build the project under certain development regulations, which allowed the building to exceed to the four-story, 60-foot limit under the 1.01-acre site's current zoning. That gave the developers an extra 15 feet of height, and it also gives the City Council more control of the look and development of the building.

Now, should the project's scope or size change in any way, the developers will have to return to seek approval from city leaders.

Uncommon Tuscaloosa may also be the last project to build to such a height for the foreseeable future, the Tuscaloosa newspaper reported.

City Councilman Matt Calderone, who represents this area, gained support from his fellow council members to advance a temporary moratorium on developments using the bonus height provision afforded by the planned unit development regulations within the areas zoned as University Area Neighborhood.

The City Council could vote on the moratorium proposal in February.

