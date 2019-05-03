Trustees approve Plowman's selection as Tennessee chancellor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's Board of Trustees has approved the selection of Donde (DON-dee) Plowman as chancellor for the university's Knoxville campus.

Trustees approved the hire at a confirmation hearing Friday, a week after the university announced the selection of Plowman.

Plowman has been working as executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She takes over as Tennessee's chancellor July 1 and will receive a base salary of $600,000.

Plowman said in a statement that "there has never been a better time to be a Volunteer, and I am ready to hit the ground running."

Plowman previously worked on Tennessee's faculty and led the Haslam College of Business' management department.

Wayne Davis has been serving as interim chancellor since May 2018 following the firing of Beverly Davenport.

Davenport was ousted after less than 1 ½ years when former system President Joe DiPietro said she had "numerous areas of unsatisfactory performance."