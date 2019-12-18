Toys donated for needy children stolen from Miami school

MIAMI (AP) — Good Samaritans have stepped up to replaced toys for needy children that were inside a trailer stolen from outside a school near Miami.

Thieves took the trailer early Monday morning, said Dr. Mayra Constantino, principal of St. Kevin Catholic School. She says video surveillance showed the thieves walking around the trailer before stealing it.

The school and non-profit organization St. Vincent de Paul had been working together to collect toys as part of an annual holiday toy drive.

“I so hope that God teaches them or touches their heart because that is so wrong," Castantino told WSVN.

Once people in the community found out about theft, they donated even more toys that the drive had already raised, she said.

“It's been absolutely an outpouring of love," Castantino said.

The school reported the theft to Miami-Dade police. An investigation is underway.

The toys are scheduled to be delivered on Friday.

Castantino said she hopes the thieves have “a moment of regret."'

“I don't know what they have done with the toys, and if it was for their needs and if it was for food for families that they know, then God bless them."