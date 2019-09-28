Tour, talks mark 100th anniversary of "Black Sox Scandal"

CINCINNATI (AP) — Baseball history buffs can delve next week into the Cincinnati side of the 1919 World Series known infamously as the "Black Sox Scandal."

Cincinnati's public library system has organized events featuring historians to mark the 100th anniversary of the Reds' first World Series victory. The series was tarnished by revelations of a gambling conspiracy to "fix" the series, resulting in the lifetime banishment of eight Chicago White Sox players, including famed hitter "Shoeless" Joe Jackson.

The scandal was featured in the film "Eight Men Out."

Cal Crim, a Cincinnati police officer who helped unravel the case, will be discussed Wednesday. There will be a walking tour of locations tied to the scandal Oct. 5 along with a discussion by Reds historians and a display of 1919 World Series artifacts.