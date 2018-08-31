Thursday's Scores
|VOLLEYBALL
Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 25-19, 25-12, 26-24
Aquinas def. Yutan, 25-8, 25-16, 25-7
Auburn def. Fairbury, 25-14, 25-15, 23-25, 25-15
Aurora def. York, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21
Bayard def. Morrill, 25-22, 25-18, 26-24
Bennington def. Norris, 17-25, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22, 15-5
Bishop Neumann def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-17, 25-12, 25-18
Brady def. Maxwell, 25-4, 25-19, 25-14
Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-21, 27-25, 25-17
Broken Bow def. Gothenburg, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18
Centennial def. Milford, 25-19, 25-15, 26-24
Centura def. Central City, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 23-25, 15-12
Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-11, 25-19, 25-21
Columbus def. Crete, 3-0
Crawford def. Lusk, Wyo., 25-17, 29-27, 25-19
Creek Valley def. Minatare, 25-18, 33-31, 25-17
Cross County def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-23, 25-23, 27-25
Douglas County West def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Central, 25-18, 25-11, 25-11
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Rock Port, Mo., 25-10, 25-19, 25-19
Fillmore Central def. David City, 24-26, 25-8, 25-16, 25-22
Fremont def. Lincoln North Star, 25-20, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19
Hastings def. McCook, 25-13, 25-12, 25-12
Leyton def. Garden County, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19
Meridian def. Silver Lake, 25-7, 25-10, 25-15
Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-13, 25-14, 25-16
Millard West def. Papillion-LaVista, 13-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-22
Minden def. Lexington, 25-16, 25-22, 25-15
Mitchell def. Hemingford, 25-11, 25-6, 25-17
Mullen def. South Loup, 26-24, 19-25, 26-24, 25-19
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Perkins County, 25-3, 25-17, 25-11
O'Neill def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-12, 25-18, 25-20
Omaha Christian Academy def. Boys Town, 20-25, 25-16, 25-10, 25-13
Pierce def. Norfolk Catholic, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18
Platteview def. Arlington, 25-13, 25-6, 25-13
Plattsmouth def. Blair, 26-24, 20-25, 25-23, 25-21
Schuyler def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-10, 25-12, 25-6
Sedgwick County, Colo. def. South Platte, 25-22, 23-25, 21-25, 25-14, 15-11
Seward def. Columbus Lakeview, 29-31, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19
South Sioux City def. Vermillion, S.D., 25-21, 25-18, 25-19
Southern Valley def. Cozad, 25-23, 25-10, 19-25, 25-16
St. Paul def. Ord, 25-16, 25-11, 25-14
Superior def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-15, 18-25, 25-21, 25-16
Syracuse def. Fort Calhoun, 25-13, 25-12, 25-17
Thayer Central def. Tri County, 25-5, 25-9, 25-18
Twin River def. Osceola, 25-16, 25-16, 24-26, 25-14
Wahoo def. Raymond Central, 25-6, 25-11, 25-5
|Ainsworth Triangular
Valentine def. Ainsworth, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17
Winner, S.D. def. Ainsworth, 25-15, 25-11, 19-25, 25-14
Winner, S.D. def. Valentine, 25-23, 25-11, 25-19
|Arcadia-Loup City Triangular
Amherst def. Kenesaw, 23-25, 25-21, 26-24
Arcadia-Loup City def. Amherst, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21
Arcadia-Loup City def. Kenesaw, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21
|Axtell Triangular
Axtell def. Eustis-Farnam, 25-10, 25-13
Elm Creek def. Axtell, 25-16, 25-23
Elm Creek def. Eustis-Farnam, 25-19, 25-8
|Battle Creek Triangular
Battle Creek def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-14, 25-15
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Battle Creek, 25-14, 25-15
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-8, 25-11
|Blue Hill Triangular
Blue Hill def. Wood River, 25-15, 25-16
Blue Hill def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-15, 25-19
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Wood River, 25-22, 25-11
|Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Triangular
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Hampton, 25-17, 25-16
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-17, 25-16
Exeter/Milligan def. Hampton, 25-11, 25-23
|Cambridge Triangular
Bertrand def. Alma, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19
Cambridge def. Bertrand, 25-14, 24-26, 25-23
|Clearwater/Orchard Double Triangular
Clearwater/Orchard def. Stuart, 25-13, 25-20
CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21
|Dorchester Triangular
Dorchester def. Weeping Water, 19-25, 25-17, 25-23
Palmyra def. Weeping Water, 25-7, 25-18
|Dundy County-Stratton Triangular
Dundy County-Stratton def. Hitchcock County, 25-23, 25-7
Dundy County-Stratton def. Arapahoe, 25-12, 25-9
Hitchcock County def. Arapahoe, 25-23, 25-16
|East Butler Triangular
East Butler def. High Plains Community, 25-17, 25-14
Giltner def. East Butler, 25-10, 25-12
Giltner def. High Plains Community, 25-6, 25-10
|Elkhorn Valley Triangular
Elkhorn Valley def. Winside, 25-21, 25-21
Elkhorn Valley def. Wausa, 25-17, 25-21
Winside def. Wausa, 25-18, 25-6
|Franklin Tournament
Franklin def. Shelton, 25-12, 25-12
Franklin def. Harvard, 25-18, 25-18
Harvard def. Shelton, 25-9, 28-26
Red Cloud def. Harvard, 25-18, 14-25, 25-18
Red Cloud def. Shelton, 25-10, 25-16
Red Cloud def. Franklin, 25-16, 25-16
|Freeman Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Elmwood-Murdock def. Friend, 25-19, 25-16
Freeman def. Sterling, 25-15, 25-19
Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-11, 25-9
Sterling def. Friend, 25-23, 25-12
|Pool B
Diller-Odell def. Pawnee City, 25-10, 25-11
Diller-Odell def. Deshler, 25-20, 25-13
Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 25-5, 25-13
Johnson-Brock def. Deshler, 25-16, 25-27, 25-13
|Heartland Lutheran Tournament
Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-19, 25-10
Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-10, 25-15
St. Edward def. Heartland Lutheran, 14-25, 26-24, 25-19
|Homer Triangular
Homer def. Emerson-Hubbard, 18-25, 25-18, 25-16
Ponca def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-5, 25-5
Ponca def. Homer, 27-25, 25-16
|Lincoln Christian Triangular
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-12, 25-17
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-18, 25-27, 25-18
Lincoln Christian def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-17, 25-21
|Louisville Triangular
Louisville def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-21, 25-22
Malcolm def. Louisville, 27-25, 25-19
Malcolm def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-17, 25-22
|Madison Triangular
Clarkson/Leigh def. Madison, 25-15, 25-13
Stanton def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-21, 25-22
Stanton def. Madison, 25-5, 25-13
|Maywood-Hayes Center Triangular
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Southwest, 25-16, 25-13
Rawlins County, Kan. def. Southwest, 25-19, 25-14
Rawlins County, Kan. def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-22, 25-16
|Neligh-Oakdale Triangular
Boyd County def. Santee, 25-10, 25-16
Neligh-Oakdale def. Boyd County, 25-15, 25-20
Neligh-Oakdale def. Santee, 25-8, 25-12
|North Central Triangular
Burwell def. West Holt, 25-17, 25-12
Burwell def. North Central, 25-20, 25-20
North Central def. West Holt, 25-20, 25-22
|Northeast Nebraska Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Archbishop Bergan def. Pender, 25-10, 25-6
Archbishop Bergan def. West Point-Beemer, 25-13, 25-20
West Point-Beemer def. Pender, 28-26, 25-17
|Pool B
Lutheran High Northeast def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-8, 25-14
Lutheran High Northeast def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-22, 25-22
Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-15, 25-20
|Pool C
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Guardian Angels, 25-18, 25-21
Wayne def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-14, 25-13
Wayne def. Guardian Angels, 25-19, 23-15, 17-25
|Pool D
North Bend Central def. Wakefield, 25-18, 28-26
Oakland-Craig def. North Bend Central, 25-12, 25-15
Oakland-Craig def. Wakefield, 25-12, 25-15
|Omaha Bryan Triangular
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-9, 25-23
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Bryan, 25-9, 25-19
|Overton Triangular
Overton def. Loomis, 25-18, 25-19
Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-15, 25-20
Pleasanton def. Overton, 25-11, 25-21
|Parkview Christian Triangular
Parkview Christian def. Lewiston, 25-19, 25-12
Southern def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-19
Southern def. Lewiston, 25-10, 25-12
|Paxton Triangular
Stapleton def. Paxton, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19
Wauneta-Palisade def. Paxton, 25-13, 25-6
|Ravenna Triangular
Adams Central def. Ravenna, 25-14, 25-19
Adams Central def. Gibbon, 25-11, 25-20
Gibbon def. Ravenna, 25-17, 25-16
|Riverside Triangular
Central Valley def. Riverside, 25-22, 25-12
Central Valley def. Fullerton, 25-17, 25-21
Fullerton def. Riverside, 28-26, 25-21
|Sandy Creek Triangular
Heartland def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 28-26
Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-13, 25-13
Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-15
|Sidney Triangular
Ogallala def. North Platte, 26-24, 25-19
Sidney def. Ogallala, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20
Sidney def. North Platte, 25-20, 21-25, 25-17
|St. Mary's Triangular
Ewing def. St. Mary's, 25-14, 25-9
Plainview def. St. Mary's, 19-25, 25-16, 25-7
|Sutton Triangular
McCool Junction def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-14, 25-18
Sutton def. McCool Junction, 25-16, 22-25, 25-17
Sutton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-9, 25-15
|Twin Loup Triangular
Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-20, 25-23
Anselmo-Merna def. Twin Loup, 25-21, 25-21
Ansley-Litchfield def. Twin Loup, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21
|Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular
Elwood def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 25-10
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-17
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Elwood, 25-9, 26-24
|Wynot Tournament
Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 23-25, 28-26, 25-23
Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-16, 25-10
|Consolation
Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-12
|Championship
Wynot def. Crofton, 24-26, 25-10, 25-12