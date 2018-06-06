The Latest: Edwards, Thomason in runoff in Civil Appeals













BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on Tuesday's primary elections (all times local):

1:25 a.m.

In the race for one spot on the five-member Alabama Court of Civil Appeals, Alabama Tax Court Judge Christy Edwards of Montgomery and Baldwin County Circuit Judge Michelle Manley Thomason are headed for a runoff for the Republican nomination.

The two are vying for a seat now held by Civil Appeals Judge Craig Pittman, who is retiring.

In the race for Place 2, Chad Hanson, a Birmingham bankruptcy attorney, has defeated Judge Terri Willingham Thomas of Cullman for the GOP nomination.

Incumbent Terry A. Moore is unopposed for the Place 3 seat, and no Democrats qualified to run for any of the statewide positions.

The Court of Civil Appeals considers cases that include lawsuits and other non-criminal court cases.

__

Commissioner Jeremy Oden has won the GOP nomination for Place 1 in the Public Service Commission race.

Oden was first appointed to the PSC in 2012 and won the seat in 2014. He narrowly defeated Jim Bonner to win the nomination this time.

The party said before the race that it wouldn't count Bonner's votes regardless of the outcome because of public comments he's made. Bonner has said he's appealing the party's decision.

Oden will face Democrat Cara McClure in November.

PSC member Chris "Chip" Beeker Jr. defeated former Greene County Commissioner Robin Litaker for the GOP nomination for Place 2. Beeker will face Democrat Kari Powell in the fall as he seeks his second term.

__

1:05 a.m.

A prosecutor and a judge have won two Republican primaries for judgeships on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. A third race is headed to a runoff for a space on the court.

St. Clair County District Attorney Richard Minor has won the Place 1 judgeship on the court. He defeated Riggs Walker, an assistant district attorney in Jefferson County.

The primary for Place 2 on the appellate court is headed to a July runoff between west Alabama District Attorney Chris McCool and Assistant Alabama Attorney General Rich Anderson.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Bill Cole won the primary for the Place 3 seat on the court. He defeated Shelby County attorney Donna Beaulieu.

Winning the GOP primary is tantamount to election in all three races since no Democrats qualified.

__

12:55 a.m.

The race for the Republican nomination for Place 1 on the nine-member Supreme Court is going to a runoff.

Court appointee Brad Mendheim and Sarah Hicks Stewart of Mobile will face off in a runoff for the nomination.

__

12:41 a.m.

The Republican primary for the District 2 seat on the Alabama State Board of Education is headed to a runoff.

Former Dothan school board member Melanie Hill and Auburn City School Board President Tracie West will meet in a July runoff.

They are running for the District 2 seat held by Betty Peters, who isn't seeking re-election.

The winner will face Democrat Adam Jortner in November

___

12:30 a.m.

State Auditor Jim Zeigler has won the GOP nomination as he seeks a second term in office.

Zeigler defeated two opponents in his Republican primary Tuesday — Jefferson County minister, Stan Cooke, and Elliot Lipinsky, a state prosecutor in west Alabama.

Zeigler portrayed himself as a conservative who fights waste and corruption in government.

Now he'll face Miranda Karrine Joseph, an internal auditor who was unopposed for the Democratic nomination for auditor.

___

The race for the Republican nomination for commissioner of the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries is going to a runoff.

State Sen. Gerald Dial of Lineville will face Rick Pate, a farmer and businessman from Lowndesboro.

Other Republicans in the primary election included Tracy "T.O." Crane, a former FBI agent from Jefferson County who now works in food security and Cecil Murphy of Loxley.

No Democrats are running, so the eventual Republican nominee is virtually assured of winning in November.

___

Alabama's current agriculture and industries commissioner, John McMillan, has won the GOP nomination for state treasurer.

No Democrats qualified, so winning the Republican nomination is tantamount to winning the election.

McMillan was running against Colbert County Commissioner and college instructor David Black and financial planner Stephen Evans of Dothan.

The office is now held by term-limited incumbent Young Boozer, who can't seek re-election.

The state treasurer is responsible for the cash management of all state funds, plus bond management, unclaimed property and college savings programs.

__

12:16 a.m.

Associate Justice Tom Parker has won the Republican primary for chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

Parker defeated current Alabama Chief Justice Lyn Stuart. The race pitted Parker, long-time ally of Roy Moore, against Stuart, the judge who took over his duties when Moore was suspended.

Parker will face Democrat Bob Vance in November. The race sets up something of a rematch. Vance, a Jefferson County judge, narrowly lost the chief justice race in 2012 to Moore.

Parker worked as Moore's legal adviser when he was chief justice. Parker and was elected to the court in 2004.

__

12:05 a.m.

Wayne Reynolds, a retired educator and registered nurse from Athens, has won the Republican nomination for the District 8 seat on the State Board of Education.

Reynolds defeated business executive and former Madison school board member Rich McAdams.

The seat is now held by Mary Scott Hunter, who is running for the Alabama Senate.

Jessica Fortune Barker is on the ballot as a Democrat in the general election.

__

11:40 p.m.

Tabitha Isner has won the Democratic primary in Alabama's 2nd congressional district.

Isner defeated Audri Scott Williams. She will face the Republican nominee in November.

The Republican primary is headed to a runoff between incumbent U.S. Rep. Martha Roby and former congressman Bobby Bright.

Bright represented the district for two years as a Democrat before being defeated by Roby in 2010. He is now running as a Republican.

__

11:10 p.m.

The Republican primary for attorney general is headed to a runoff between current Attorney General Steve Marshall and former Attorney General Troy King.

Marshall and King topped a field of four Republicans vying for the nomination. The runoff will be July 17. Marshall was appointed to the position last year.

King held the office for six years, but was defeated in the 2010 GOP primary.

On the Democratic side, Joseph Siegelman, the son of former Gov. Don Siegelman, has won the Democratic nomination for attorney general. Siegelman defeated Birmingham attorney Chris Christie.

The younger Siegelman is making his first run for public office. He will face the Republican nominee in November.

__

10:50 p.m.

Alabama Public Service Commission president Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh and Rep. Will Ainsworth of Guntersville will face off in a runoff for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.

Neither candidate managed to secure 50 percent of the vote in Tuesday's race which also featured Sen. Rusty Glover of Mobile.

The Republican nominee will face Democratic minister Will Boyd, who lost the U.S. Senate primary against Doug Jones last year.

The lieutenant governor presides over the state Senate. The office has been vacant since April 2017, when Kay Ivey succeeded Robert Bentley as governor following his resignation and guilty plea amid a sex-tinged scandal.

Ethics is a top issue in the race as the Legislature looks to review Alabama's ethics law next year and lawmakers currently face corruption charges. GOP candidates promoted their integrity and staunch conservatism.

__

10:50 p.m.

Jay Mitchell of Birmingham has won the Republican nomination for the Place 4 seat on the Alabama Supreme Court.

Mitchell defeated attorney John Bahakel. He will face Democrat Donna Wesson Smalley in November.

The office of chief justice and another associate justice position on the Alabama Supreme Court are also at stake during Tuesday's primary.

__

10:45 p.m.

Business executive and former naval officer Robert Kennedy Jr. of Mobile has won the Democratic primary for the 1st District in southwest Alabama.

Kennedy was running against NAACP leader and activist Lizzetta McConnell of Mobile.

Kennedy will face Republican U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne in the November general election.

Kennedy lists his Christian faith and honor as the No. 1 issue on his campaign website, and he calls himself a fiscally responsible Democrat.

Byrne doesn't have any challengers in the Republican primary.

__

10:35 p.m.

Camp manager Lee Auman of Union Grove has won the Democratic nomination for north Alabama's 4th congressional District.

Auman defeated Rick Neighbors of Hackleburg, who made an unsuccessful bid for Congress in 2012.

Auman will face incumbent U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt who is seeking his 12th term in the district.

__

10:25 p.m.

Former Miss America Mallory Hagan of Opelika has won the Democratic nomination in Alabama's 3rd District congressional race.

She defeated Adia Winfrey of Talladega and will face U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers in the fall.

Hagan was crowned Miss America in 2013 and until recently worked as a news anchor at WLTZ-TV in Columbus, Georgia. She says many people feel unheard after nearly four terms of Rogers holding the seat.

Winfrey is a psychologist who said she was inspired to run by the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She was a volunteer in Sen. Doug Jones' successful Democratic campaign last year.

Rogers is unopposed for the GOP nomination. He's from Anniston.

__

10:20 p.m.

First-term incumbent John Merrill has won the GOP nomination for Secretary of State.

Merrill beat Marshall County Revenue Commissioner Michael Johnson. Merrill ran on his experience, while Johnson said he wanted to use his technical and administrative experience in the job.

On the Democratic side Heather Milam, an entrepreneur and volunteer from Birmingham, has won the nomination. She defeated retired military reservist Lula Albert of Montgomery.

The secretary of state is Alabama's top elections and record-keeping official.

__

10:10 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville has won the GOP's nomination in the District 5 primary.

Brooks defeated Army veteran Clayton Hinchman.

Brooks is seeking his fifth term in Congress where he's become known as a Tea Party favorite whose public comments sometimes cause a stir. Brooks recently gained attention for wondering aloud if falling rocks and erosion, not melting ice, are causing sea levels to rise.

Hinchman left the Army after a wartime injury and founded USi, a Huntsville technology company where he still works.

Former Huntsville city attorney Peter Joffrion is unopposed for the Democratic nomination and will face the GOP nominee in November.

__

9:55 p.m.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has won the Democratic primary in Alabama's race for governor.

Maddox defeated former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb and other candidates in the Tuesday race.

Maddox has been the mayor of Tuscaloosa since 2005. His platform includes establishing a state lottery to fund a mixture of college scholarships, pre-kindergarten programs and financial assistance for the state's poorest and struggling schools.

In the seeking the Democratic nomination, Maddox obtained valuable endorsements from Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and the Alabama Democratic Conference, which is the state's largest African-American political organization.

Alabama hasn't elected a Democrat to the governor's office since 1998. Energized by the December victory of U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, the party is seeking a resurgence in state politics.

___

9:50 p.m.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has clinched the Republican nomination for governor without a runoff.

Ivey won winner Tuesday after beating back a field of GOP challengers. She is seeking to win the office in her own right after becoming governor 14 months ago when her scandal-battered predecessor, Robert Bentley, resigned.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, evangelist Scott Dawson and state Sen. Bill Hightower did not collectively pull enough votes to force Ivey into a runoff. She will face the Democratic nominee in November.

In her campaign, Ivey emphasized the state's robust economy, falling unemployment rate and the quieting of the scandal that had engulfed the state's previous governor.

Her challengers had condemned her refusal to debate and indirectly questioned whether the 73-year-old governor could complete a four-year term.

___

9:35 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby has been forced into a runoff in Alabama's Republican primary after challengers blasted her 2016 criticism of Donald Trump.

Roby faces Bobby Bright in a July runoff in Alabama's conservative 2nd district — where Trump loyalty has been a central issue.

Roby is a four-term incumbent. In campaigning for Tuesday's primary, she emphasized her record and working relationship with the White House.

In 2016, Roby criticized Trump after a 2005 recording surfaced of him making lewd comments about women, saying the behavior made him an unacceptable candidate and suggesting he step away from the presidential ticket.

Bright is a former Montgomery mayor who represented the district for two years as a Democrat before losing in 2010 to Roby. He ran an ad with footage of Roby's Trump comment.

___

9 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt has won his party's primary as he seeks his 12th term in north Alabama's 4th District.

Last elected to the House without Republican opposition, the Appropriations Committee member from Haleyville was opposed in the primary by Anthony Blackmon, a military veteran who drives trucks and serves as a volunteer firefighter.

Blackmon painted career politicians as part of the problem in Washington, but Aderholt was hoping voters would return him to office because of his experience.

Aderholt will face the winner of the Democratic primary during the general election in November.

Two candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination in District 4. Camp manager Lee Auman of Union Grove is running against Rick Neighbors of Hackleburg, who made an unsuccessful bid for Congress in 2012.

7:05 p.m.

Polls have closed in the Alabama primary elections.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the party primaries. Voters are choosing party nominees in races for governor, Congress and other state and local offices.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey faces Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, evangelist Scott Dawson, and state Sen. Bill Hightower in the Republican primary. Ivey became governor last year when her scandal-battered predecessor resigned.

In the Democratic primary for governor, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb, and former state legislator James Fields top a lengthy field.

A primary runoff will be required in July unless a candidate captures more than 50 percent of the vote.

___

10 a.m.

An Alabama election official is projecting that turnout for Tuesday's primary voting in the state will likely be about one-quarter or more of the state's registered voters.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill predicts that between 25 and 30 percent of the state's 3 million registered voters will vote on Tuesday.

Alabama's primary ballot features multiple offices and something voters in the Republican-controlled state haven't seen in years: Democratic races for statewide and congressional positions.

In the gubernatorial primaries, Gov. Kay Ivey is seeking to win the office outright after becoming governor last year, when then-Gov. Robert Bentley resigned. Ivey faces GOP primary challengers hoping to force her into a July runoff.

In the Democratic primary, a field of hopefuls seeks to build on the December victory of U.S. Sen. Doug Jones.

___

12:15 a.m.

Alabama's primary ballot features multiple offices and something voters in the Republican-controlled state haven't seen in years: Democratic races for statewide and congressional positions.

Alabama Democrats have 27 total candidates running for state positions or Congress, more than double the number from 2014. That means there are several Democratic primary races, compared to just one for a statewide office four years ago.

Many of the eventual Republican nominees will still run unopposed in November because no Democrats qualified.

But with Democratic opposition to President Donald Trump running high and after Democrat Doug Jones' victory in Alabama's U.S. Senate race, the party is trying to show signs of life.

The party primaries for governor lead the ballot Tuesday, but voters also will decide nominees for numerous constitutional and court offices.