The Latest: Industry group confident gun-maker will win suit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Supreme Court allowing a lawsuit to move forward against the maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

A leading gun industry group says it believes the U.S. Supreme Court should have reviewed and dismissed a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation says it's disappointed that justices Tuesday allowed the lawsuit against Remington Arms to move forward in a Connecticut court but is confident the company will prevail at trial.

The Madison, North Carolina-based gun-maker made the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators at the Newtown school in 2012. It argued a 2005 federal law shields gun-makers from liability in most lawsuits.

The lawsuit alleges Remington Arms violated Connecticut law in how it marketed the product to the public.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation says the school shooter, Adam Lanza, was solely responsible.

___

12:10 p.m.

Parents of some of the children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting say they're glad to get their day in court against the maker of the rifle used in the massacre.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed a lawsuit in Connecticut state court to move forward against Remington Arms. The Madison, North Carolina-based company had argued a 2005 federal law shields gun-makers from liability against most lawsuits.

The Connecticut case focuses on whether Remington Arms broke Connecticut laws in how it marketed the Bushmaster rifle used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators at the Newtown, Connecticut, school in 2012.

Neil Heslin's son, Jesse Lewis, was one of the children killed. He says he supports gun rights but believes Remington should be held responsible for how it marketed the rifle.

___

9:35 a.m.

The Supreme Court is letting a lawsuit proceed against the maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

The justices rejected an appeal Tuesday from Remington Arms that argued a 2005 federal law shields firearms manufacturers from most lawsuits when their products are used in crimes.

The court's order allows a survivor and relatives of nine victims who died at the Newtown, Connecticut, school in 2012 to pursue their claims.

The lawsuit says the Madison, North Carolina-based company should never have sold a weapon as dangerous as the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle that gunman Adam Lanza used to kill 20 first graders and six educators. It also alleges Remington targeted younger, at-risk males in marketing and product placement in violent video games.

The National Rifle Association was among those urging the court to jump into the case and end the lawsuit against Remington.