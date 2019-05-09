The Latest: Ohio House approves $69 billion spending plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on House version of two-year Ohio budget (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

The Ohio Senate will soon consider the two-year state budget following House approval of the spending plan that includes a healthy reduction in the state income tax cut.

The GOP-controlled House voted in favor of the $69 billion budget Thursday following its approval by the House Finance Committee a day earlier.

The House plan eliminates personal income taxes for those earning less than $22,500 and enacts a 6.6% cut for everyone else. Over the objection of some business groups, the plan also lowers a business income deduction from the first $250,000 in income to the first $100,000.

The proposal increases the minimum salary for Ohio teachers from $20,000 to $30,000 annually, and adds $125 million to Gov. Mike DeWine's education proposal.

