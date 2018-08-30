The Latest: Missouri governor calls special session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on Missouri Gov. Mike Parson calling Legislature into special session (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says the Missouri Legislature will meet in special session next month to consider two bills he vetoed in July that dealt with expanding treatment courts and education in science, technology, engineering and math.

Parson's office said Thursday that the session will be held the week of Sept. 10-14. It will run concurrently with a veto session scheduled to begin Sept. 12.

Parson has said the bill on high school computer science classes appeared to favor one company in the bidding process to provide the classes.

And he said the bill involving treatment courts could be unconstitutional because it changed the bill's original purpose and included several subjects.

___

11 a.m.

A top Missouri senator says an expected special legislative session likely will deal with treatment courts and science, technology, engineering and math education.

Republican Assistant Majority Floor Leader Bob Onder in a Thursday email to senators and staff said Gov. Mike Parson is expected to call the special session shortly.

Onder wrote that it's expected to begin Sept. 10.

Parson vetoed two bills in July that dealt with treatment courts and STEM education.

One bill would have allowed high school computer sciences courses to count toward credits needed for graduation. But Parson said bidding criteria for an online program that was spelled out in the bill appeared tailored for one company.

Parson said a bill that in part dealt with treatment courts appeared unconstitutional because it included multiple subjects.