The Latest: Michigan House approves K-12 budget

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on the Michigan Legislature's consideration of the budget (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

The Republican-led Michigan Legislature is poised to give final approval to a K-12 schools budget after House leaders agreed to change parts of the spending bill.

The legislation was approved 91-18 by the House Thursday, and the Senate is expected to follow suit later in the day. Legislators directed an additional $30 million toward special education, above what was in legislation that cleared a panel last week.

Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown says it's a "move in the right direction, but still nowhere near what the governor proposed."

Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Democratic House Minority Leader Christine Greig say the changes improve the budget.

The minimum per-student grant would increase from $7, 871 to $8,111, a $240, or 3%, increase. Districts at the higher end would get $8,529, or $120 more than the current $8,409 allotment — a 1.4% bump.

School districts have been operating since July without knowing their state funding.