The Latest: Illinois Senate OKs constitution change on taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Latest on action in the Illinois General Assembly (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

The Senate has approved a change in the state Constitution to replace the 4.95 percent flat tax system.

The vote Wednesday was 40-19.

The proposal would allow Illinois to implement a graduated income tax that would impose higher rates on more affluent filers.

It is an issue on which Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaigned for office. Advocates say a flat tax is regressive and takes a greater percentage of income from those least able to afford it.

The proposal needs to gain a three-fifths majority in the House too before it could be submitted to voters to on the November 2020 ballot.

___

6:55 a.m.

Advocates of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's graduated income tax are planning to take it to a vote in the state Senate.

The plan to replace the state's 4.95 percent flat tax with a graduated system that puts a heavier burden/a on more affluent residents could be called in the Senate Wednesday.

A committee approved the measure Tuesday on a 13-6 partisan roll call vote.

The Democratic governor says 97% of taxpayers would see no tax increases . The plan would need voter approval in November 2020 if it's approved by extraordinary legislative majorities.

Olympia Fields Democratic state Sen. Toi Hutchinson's measure has a higher top rate than originally planned. It would be 7.99 percent for individual taxpayers making $750,000 or more. That rate would hit joint filers at $1 million to offset the so-called marriage penalty.