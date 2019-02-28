The Latest: House votes to allow concealed carry on campuses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Latest on the West Virginia House vote to allow concealed carry firearms on college campuses (all times local):

10:40 p.m.

The West Virginia House has passed a bill to allow people with concealed weapon permits to carry guns on college campuses.

Lawmakers approved the measure by a vote of 59-41 Wednesday night after more than three hours of debate. It now moves to the Senate.

Mason County Republican Del. Jim Butler's bill has drawn strong rebukes from schools and educators. It allows for colleges to ban firearms from stadiums with more than 1,000 seats, daycare centers and campus law enforcement buildings. Proponents say the proposal would make campuses safer.

Opponents say the policy is going to endanger students. West Virginia University is against the bill and students there have protested the measure. Marshall University also opposes the bill.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says 10 other states allow for conceal carrying on colleges campuses.

12:50 p.m.

12:50 p.m.

The West Virginia House has tabled a bill that would allow people with concealed weapon permits to carry guns on college campuses.

