The Latest: Sessions defends Trump border policies

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Latest on an appearance in Reno by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and protests outside (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions defended Trump administration immigration policies during a speech at a conference in Nevada while hundreds of protesters rallied outside.

Sessions told a convention sponsored by the National Association of School Resource Officers in Reno on Monday that the controversy over immigration is a "difficult and frustrating situation" that requires Congress to pass new legislation.

He says many children detained at the southern border were brought there by violent gang members, and that "children have indeed borne much of the burden of our broken immigration system."

Sessions says the compassionate thing to do is protect children from violence and drugs, put criminals in jail and secure borders. He calls the alternative, open borders, "both radical and dangerous."

No arrests were immediately reported outside, where demonstrators with signs, drums and a mariachi band waged a peaceful protest.

Some sat in a busy roadway for while police diverted traffic around the casino-hotel where Sessions was speaking.

____

9:30 a.m.

More than a dozen protesters are blocking a busy road in downtown Reno near where U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is appearing to speak at a school safety conference.

The Monday morning demonstration in a Virginia Street crosswalk includes several people holding a banner saying "No Human is Illegal" to call attention to Trump administration immigration policy and the separation of children and families at the U.S. border.

Reno police on bicycles have blocked traffic around the protesters near a downtown casino-hotel. Some demonstrators have promised to engage in peaceful civil disobedience and invite arrest.

Nearly two dozen Nevada groups in a progressive alliance tried last week to persuade the national school law enforcement group hosting the conference to withdraw Sessions' invitation.

Mo Canady, executive director of the Alabama-based National Association of School Resource Officers, says that as the nation's top law enforcement officer, Sessions has important information to share.

____

8:50 a.m.

More than 200 demonstrators have gathered at an immigration rally in Nevada outside a school safety conference where U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is the keynote speaker.

The protesters marched to a hotel-casino in Reno Monday chanting "Jeff Sessions you can't hide, Reno sees your ugly side!"

Several carried signs that read "Children are not political" and "Impeach the mad king"

At least a half-dozen people wearing red arm bands said they intend to get arrested.

The Rev. Karen Foster of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship says American children are taught to pledge their allegiance to the flag "with liberty and justice for all."

She says "there is no justice for thousands of children locked in cages" at the U.S. border.

___

6:55 a.m.

A coalition of civil rights, religious and union activists opposed to President Donald Trump's immigration policies are gearing up for a protest in Nevada outside a school safety conference where U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is the keynote speaker.

Several of the protesters gathering for Monday's rally outside a hotel-casino in Reno say they will engage in civil disobedience to bring attention to the separation of children and families at the U.S. border.

At least one, Bob Fulkerson, told The Associated Press he expects to be arrested.

Nearly two dozen Nevada groups in a progressive alliance tried unsuccessfully last week to persuade the national school law enforcement group hosting the conference to withdraw its invitation to Sessions.

Mo Canady, executive director of the Alabama-based National Association of School Resource Officers, said Sessions has important information to share with school resource officers as the nation's top law enforcement officer.