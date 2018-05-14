The Latest: Democrats unveil "Our Carolina Promise" agenda

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on North Carolina Democrats unveiling their legislative platform for the fall elections (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

North Carolina Democrats say they're committed to expanding Medicaid to more of the working poor, raising teacher pay to the national average and transferring redistricting powers to a special commission if they take control of the General Assembly in the November elections.

House and Senate Democrats held simultaneous news conferences Monday to unveil their platform for the legislative elections. House Minority Leader Darren Jackson of Wake County says voters want to know what Democrats support, not just what they oppose. He says that's why they created the "Our Carolina Promise" agenda.

Republicans have controlled both chambers of the General Assembly since 2011. Democrats are energized due to opposition to President Donald Trump and that Democrat Roy Cooper was elected governor in 2016. Cooper has been helping raise funds to benefit legislative campaign efforts.

__

3:35 a.m.

North Carolina Democratic lawmakers are fanning across the state to talk about their legislative agenda before this year's annual session and for the fall campaign season.

House and Senate members scheduled simultaneous news conferences Monday morning in six cities from Asheville to Wilmington. They plan to speak on the party's platform and specific promises on the economy, public education, health, the environment, voting rights and government transparency.

The Democrats have been in the minority at the Legislative Building since 2011 but say they're energized this year and have fielded candidates for all 170 General Assembly seats. They need to win four additional House or six Senate seats to end the Republicans' veto-proof majorities and give Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper more leverage with legislation.

The General Assembly reconvenes Wednesday.