The Latest: Dean-turned-dealer gets up to 26 years in prison





BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on a former Boston high school administrator who shot a student (all times local):

10 a.m.

The former Boston high school dean and anti-violence advocate convicted of shooting and nearly killing a student has been sentenced to up to 26 years in prison.

Shaun Harrison, nicknamed "Rev" for his pastor-like influence on students at Boston English High School, was sentenced Friday to 23 to 26 years, a day after he was convicted by a jury of all charges, including armed assault with intent to murder.

Prosecutors say the 58-year-old Harrison lived a double life and recruited 17-year-old Luis Rodriguez to sell marijuana for him at the school.

Prosecutors say Harrison shot Rodriguez in the back of the head in March 2015 because he believed the student was not generating enough sales and withholding the proceeds.

A defense attorney said someone else shot Rodriguez.

12:20 a.m.

A former high school dean and anti-violence advocate faces up to 20 years in prison for shooting and nearly killing a student he had recruited to sell marijuana for him.

Fifty-eight-year-old Shaun Harrison is set to be sentenced on Friday — a day after a Suffolk Superior Court jury convicted him of armed assault with intent to murder and other charges.

District Attorney Dan Conley calls Harrison a fraud and says "he was living a lie."

Prosecutors say Harrison called himself "Rev" and once had a pastor-like influence on young people.

Harrison worked as a dean at Boston English High School for five years. He was convicted of shooting 17-year-old Luis Rodriguez in March 2015 because he believed the student was not generating enough sales and was withholding money.