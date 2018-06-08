Tennessee will ask to have Purdue Pharma lawsuit made public

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee attorney general's office says it will object to a request by the maker of the world's top-selling painkiller to keep a complaint against it hidden from view.

Tennessee was among six states that last month filed a lawsuit against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.

A judge gave Purdue Pharma 10 days to argue that Tennessee's complaint should be kept from the public. The attorney general's office said Friday that the company has asked the court to redact most of Tennessee's complaint.

The Tennessee Coalition for Open Government and the Knoxville News Sentinel asked for public access to records in the lawsuit. The coalition and the newspaper asked to intervene, saying the state is in an addiction crisis and citizens have a compelling interest in the lawsuit.

Purdue Pharma has denied claims in the lawsuits against it and said it will defend itself.