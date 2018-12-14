Tennessee state parks giving grants for student field trips

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's state parks are taking applications for grants for school field trips.

State officials say field trip grants for visits to one of 56 state parks are available for kindergarten through eighth-grade students. Each trip includes a scheduled interpretive and educational program led by a ranger.

A Department of Environment & Conservation news release says teachers may apply for the competitive grants. The grants cover transportation, lunches or snacks, and related project supplies. Grant funds typically total about $10 per student.

All public schools in Tennessee are eligible for grant funds this year. Applications are due Feb. 15.