Tennessee seeks new student testing contract vendor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee wants the next administrator of its student assessment test to follow strict performance requirements after previous rollouts resulted in statewide delays and sparked outrage from teachers, students and lawmakers.

According to the request for proposal released Tuesday, the new contract will cost the state an estimated $20 million each year.

The online test experienced widespread delays last year, causing some districts to cancel testing. State auditors then released a report specifically pointing to actions made by test vendor Questar for the disruptions.

The state now says the contractor must provide customer satisfaction summaries on a weekly basis and must keep call center times low.

Vendors have until April 11 to respond. The state then hopes to sign with a contractor by June 13.