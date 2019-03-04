Tennessee gov to push $25M education savings account plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Top Republicans say Gov. Bill Lee will soon unveil a proposal geared toward boosting school choice in Tennessee.

Finance Commissioner Stuart McWhorter told House Republicans on Monday that Lee's upcoming budget for the upcoming fiscal year will include $25 million for a new education savings accounts plan, but details are still being finalized.

GOP House Majority Leader William Lamberth added that the governor's proposal will not impact the state's current school funding formula.

Currently, Tennessee allows parents of students with certain disabilities to withdraw their children from public school and then receive up to $6,000 to pay for private educational services.

Lee is scheduled to deliver his State of the State address to lawmakers later Monday.