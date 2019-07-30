Teachers union says it's ready to work with state on reform

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Providence Teachers Union has declared its commitment to work with the state to reform the city's schools.

The report from the union released Monday comes less than a week after state Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green was given sweeping authority to turn around the Providence Public Schools.

The union's document details several reform recommendations.

They include addressing chronic teacher absenteeism, increasing the number of educators of color, and integrating community members into everyday work at schools.

Infante-Green responded to the union in a statement saying that she welcomes the commitment from teachers.

The Department of Education sought control of Providence schools after a searing report last month from the Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy labeled it among the worst public school systems in the nation.