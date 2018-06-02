Teacher to teach history with hip hop, awarded sabbatical

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire high school teacher has been awarded a year-long paid sabbatical to further develop a concept he created and use it to teach American history through the lens of hip hop into a course.

The sabbatical program has been administered by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation since 1990 to honor Concord educator and astronaut Christa McAuliffe, who died in the 1986 explosion of the Space Shuttle Challenger.

Campbell High School's Justin Ballou, who has taught social sciences for 13 years, is the founder of education startup Socrademy, a personalized learning platform that aims to turn a traditional classroom into a tangible project with a lesser emphasis on grades.

His project based on the Socrademy concept was a semi-finalist in a national contest for education innovation in 2015.