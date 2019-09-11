Psychologist testifies for woman accused of killing baby

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — A psychologist testifying at a young woman's murder trial says the woman's personality disorder allowed Ohio police to manipulate her into making incriminating statements she knew weren't true.

Stuart Bassman, of Cincinnati, evaluated 20-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson, who is accused of killing and burying an unwanted baby daughter after hiding her pregnancy.

Richardson's attorneys say the baby was stillborn.

Bassman testified Wednesday in her defense and said Richardson couldn't stand up for herself because of an intense desire to please authority figures.

He said he was saddened while watching video of Richardson telling police interviewers she heard the baby making sounds and burned her.

The baby's remains were found in her family's backyard in southwest Ohio in July 2017.

Richardson's trial is in its second week. If convicted, she could face life in prison.