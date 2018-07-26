Teacher found not guilty of sexually assaulting student

ALFRED, Maine (AP) — A jury has found a former Maine high school teacher not guilty of sexually assaulting a student.

The Journal Tribune reports that a jury acquitted 30-year-old Jill Lamontagne on Thursday of all 14 counts, including gross sexual assault, sexual abuse of a minor and unlawful sexual contact.

Lamontagne sobbed as the verdict was announced.

Prosecutors said the former health teacher had a relationship with a former student at Kennebunk High School in 2017. The student was 17 at the time and is now 19.

Lamontagne's lawyer, Scott Gardner, has said that his client never had a sexual relationship with the student. Gardner labeled the accusations "teenage fantasies."

Gardner didn't respond immediately to request for comment.

