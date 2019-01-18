Suburban Philadelphia school district shut after gun threat

UPPER MERION, Pa. (AP) — Schools in a suburban Philadelphia school district are closed after someone threatened to bring a gun to a school.

The Upper Merion Police Department says they were made aware of a threat on Twitter that "referenced an individual coming to school tomorrow with a handgun to commit acts of violence."

Upper Merion Area School Superintendent John Toleno says it seemed appropriate to close schools once he was made aware of the threat.

Toleno says local police and the FBI are investigating.

The towns in the school district are about 10 miles northwest of Philadelphia. The school district's website lists five elementary schools, a middle school and a high school.