Study: Most Illinois kindergarteners weren't ready in 2017

SPRINFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A new study by the Illinois Board of Education shows that less than a quarter of the state's children were fully prepared to enter kindergarten last year.

The study was based on teachers' evaluations of their kindergarten students. They studied the students for the first 40 days of school for social and emotional development, reading and language skills and math skills.

About 106,000 students were included in the study.

The data show that about 42 percent of students weren't prepared in any development area in 2017. Seventeen percent were prepared in one area, 18 percent in two areas and 24 percent were prepared in all three areas.

State Board of Education spokeswoman Jackie Matthews says the numbers show more money must be invested in high-quality early childhood education.