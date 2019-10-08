Students protest school's handling of sexual assault claims

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (AP) — More than four dozen students walked out of classes at a Maine high school to protest the suspension of three girls who had posted notes accusing an unnamed person of sexual assault.

Cape Elizabeth High School students said Monday that they plan to present a list of demands to school officials that include expunging the records of all of those suspended for posting notes about a "rapist" on campus.

The Portland Press Herald reports 15-year-old sophomore Aela Mansmann is one of three female students appealing a three-day suspension for what the school administration determined was bullying.

Donna Wolfrom, Cape Elizabeth's superintendent, did not respond to an interview request from the Press Herald.

Mansmann says she is "ashamed" school officials are punishing her and other students instead of the accused.