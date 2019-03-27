Students protest fatal shooting by North Carolina police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A group of students walked out of a North Carolina school to protest the shooting death of a man who police say was armed and ignored requests by officers to drop his weapon.

News outlets report several dozen students at the Northwest School of the Arts walked out of class Wednesday to protest the shooting death of 27-year-old Danquirs Franklin on Monday. Students carried signs which said "Stop killing us!" and "Police killed an unarmed black man."

The walkout followed two nights of vigils for Franklin at the Burger King restaurant where Franklin was killed.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said restaurant workers called police after the man acted suspiciously. Putney said the man walked outside, where officers ordered him to drop the gun before he was shot.