Student hospitalized after fight at South Carolina school

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina middle school student was hospitalized following a fight in the cafeteria, district officials said in a statement on Monday.

Colleton County Middle School staff separated the students and ended the fight shortly after it broke out that morning, according to the district's statement. Weapons weren’t involved.

One of the students was given immediate medical treatment by school staff and then taken to a hospital, the statement said. The other student was removed from the area by administrators and referred to law enforcement. The students will be disciplined under the school's code of conduct following an investigation by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the statement said.

The injured student was released from the hospital Monday evening, district spokesman Sean Gruber confirmed to news outlets.