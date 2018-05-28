State sends $1.5 million to school districts after error

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — More than 160 New Hampshire school districts will be splitting nearly $1.5 million as the state corrects an error related to statewide assessment test data.

The Department of Education says the mistake led to towns and cities not getting what they were owed to provide extra help to third graders who scored below the proficiency level in reading. The Legislature passed a bill this year to reimburse those districts, and the money will be sent next week.

The money is going to 163 school districts and ranges from a low of $689 in Wentworth to $110,000 in Nashua.