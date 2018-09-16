State officials offering forums in UP about college aid

MENOMINEE, Mich. (AP) — State officials are making a rapid tour of the Upper Peninsula to help families learn about financial aid for college.

Workshops begin Monday at Menominee High School in Menominee and Bay College West in Iron Mountain. Treasury Department representatives also will be in Ironwood, Houghton and Sault Ste. Marie this week.

The goal is to inform families about how to pay for college. There will be strategies offered for finding scholarships and other financial-aid opportunities. Acting deputy state treasurer Anne Wohlfert says "identifying ways to pay for college can be overwhelming."

For more information, go to www.michigan.gov/mistudentaid or connect with MI Student Aid @mistudentaid on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.